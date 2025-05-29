(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

WATCH: Find out what is happening today

Happening Today: swearing-in ceremony, food pantry expansion, blood drive

Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday morning forecast 0529

Cloudy skies this morning will give way to some breaks of sun during the afternoon.

A few stray showers are possible, but they will be light where they develop.

Highs below average, but slightly milder in the middle to upper 60s.



Top local stories

ELPD Chief swear-in ceremony

After a year of searching, the new East Lansing Police Chief Jennifer Brown will be sworn in this afternoon.

Neighbors are invited to attend the ceremony at 2 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

Our neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski is attending the event. Tune in to FOX47 News to hear more.

Food pantry expansion

A ceremony today officially marks the opening of the expanded patient food pantry in the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing.

The pantry first opened in the fall of 2023, helping patients experiencing food insecurity.

Now the expanded space will be able to help even more neighbors with new refrigerators to store fresh food.

Delta Township blood drive

Donating blood can help save lives, and neighbors looking to help out can attend a blood drive at the Delta Township Administration building today.

Appointments can be scheduled online through the link on our website at fox47 news dot com.

The drive takes place from noon to 6 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Eaton County employees face uncertainty as budget cuts loom after millage failure

Eaton County's failed public safety millage is creating workforce instability as employees seek more secure positions.

Read the full article: Eaton County employees face uncertainty as budget cuts loom after millage failure

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

