Eaton County employees face uncertainty as budget cuts loom after millage failure

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Eaton County officials are working to provide answers to concerned employees as budget cuts loom following the failure of a public safety millage earlier this month.



Residents are encouraged to attend upcoming meetings to voice their opinions and stay informed about changes to services.

Watch video below for community concerns and insights on the implications of budget cuts for local safety.

"It's difficult times in Eaton County," said Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey.

Bailey explained that the failed millage is already having immediate effects on county staff.

"We're seeing folks leave, we're seeing folks letting us know they're looking to leave because of the uncertainty, it's unfair to them, so completely understandable that they want to find employment elsewhere," Bailey said.

A special board meeting scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. at the Eaton County Courthouse aims to provide more clarity to employees before the current budget year ends on September 30.

"The board is working their very best to make decisions as soon as possible so that the unknown becomes known," Bailey said.

Local officials are preparing for potential impacts. Eaton Rapids City Attorney Cullen Harkness views these meetings as an opportunity to prepare for changes.

"I think it'll give us the opportunity to prepare as much as we can at the local level obviously, we don't know what will come out of that meeting at this point but the earlier we get the information the more we can prepare for any eventualities," Harkness said.

Neighbors like Leslie Watson are concerned about how budget cuts might affect public safety services.

"Well I am very concerned about policing and the court system," Watson said.

Watson expressed increased concerns about road safety and emergency response.

"The danger of being on the roads, and needing help," she said.

With the failure of the public safety millage, cuts to county departments including the Sheriff's Office remain uncertain.

"The state police will have to step up," Watson said.

County officials are encouraging residents to attend the meeting and stay engaged throughout the process.

"Whatever you determined you liked or didn't like from that meeting, reach out to your commissioner, reach out to me in the controller's office email communication@eatoncounty.org we want to hear from the public what you want to see," Bailey said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

