HAPPENING TODAY: strikers back at work, new BWL water tower, Consumers Energy power outage system upgrades

Today's Weather Forecast

Multiple Shower Chances as we Track an Active Weather Pattern

We are going to be watching the sky this week as an upper low will be traversing from New Mexico north towards Minnesota bringing more rain to our neighborhoods beginning this evening. We are looking for the precipitation to start later today at around the 5 PM hour which could bring a tenth of an inch to our neighborhoods. The brunt of the rain with this system will arrive in the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. We could see an additional two-tenths of an inch fall. Highs today will remain above average following last night's weak cold front in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow, we could possibly see our high temperatures surpass 60 degrees. We will be tracking a cooldown, however, once midweek arrives.

Three top local stories

Eaton Aerospace Workers Return to Work

Strikers at Eaton Aerospace in Jackson are returning to work today after voting to accept a deal from the company on Wednesday.

The offer includes a wage increase, a shift premium increase, and an increased probationary wage.

The vote ended an eight-week-long strike.

New BWL Water Tower

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is lifting the tank for its new water tower today.

The new water tower will increase reliability for BWL customers and help decrease operating costs for the company.

The installation is taking place today at 7:30 am and will last several hours.

Consumers Energy Power Outage System Upgrade

Consumers Energy will be upgrading its electric outage system tonight from 7 pm until as late as 3 pm on Tuesday.

The outage map, outage alert, or any Consumers outage information will not be accessible during the upgrade.

No loss of power is expected but neighbors can call Consumers Energy directly if they lose power.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Lansing seventh-day adventist church hosts free medical clinic

On Sunday, neighbors gathered for a free medical clinic. The event offered completely free services, including medical check-ups, tooth extractions, vision screenings, and more, with no insurance required. Organizers say around 300 people attended, with local and statewide doctors volunteering their time through a partnership with the Adventist Medical Evangelism Network (AMEN).

Read the full article: Lansing seventh-day adventist church hosts free medical clinic

