Lansing seventh-day adventist church hosts free medical clinic

The event offered completely free services, including medical check-ups, tooth extractions, vision screenings, and more, with no insurance required.

Organizers say around 300 people attended, with local and statewide doctors volunteering their time through a partnership with the Adventist Medical Evangelism Network (AMEN).

“Completely free, they didn’t have to show insurance cards, nothing, just show up and first come first serve.” Said Donna Hall, Volunteer, Lansing Seventh-day Adventist Church.

On Sunday, neighbors gathered for medical services, ranging from Tooth Extractions to doctor check-ups.

“I think we’ve helped a lot of people today, I think about 300 people came through” Said Hall.

Through a partnership between the church and the Adventist Medical Evangelism Network otherwise known as AMEN.

Doctors local and from around the state volunteered their time to help Neighbors like Darlene Kinnee who received a free vision screening, and a brand-new pair of glasses.

“Insurance doesn’t cover it, not really like they’re supposed to” Said Kinnee.

Kinnee also got a doctor's check-up at the event and was able to get medical questions she had answered, all for free.

“I had been really happy, I've been really pleased and excited because I got stuff done that I needed done.” Said Kinnee.

It wasn't just the vision and dental services, Sanaye Carr highlighted the wide range of offerings, which she said was exciting to get done.

“The message to get a haircut, to be able to have those services that make you feel good basically on top of your physical and mental well-being, you also have those services that make you look good and feel good.” Said Carr.

All in the name of helping neighbors in need.

“It’s been really fun to come together and work together to be able to provide the services to people, not only a blessing to others but a blessing to us.” Said Hall.

Volunteers at the event said they’re hoping to bring the event back for next year.

