HAPPENING TODAY: street closure, spring weight restrictions, Mason DDA meeting

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to climb to 60°, and there is ample sunshine.

Warm and dry conditions continue for the rest of the week.

The next chance for precipitation is expected to come on Friday as a low-pressure system rolls in.

Three top local stories

Jackson Street Closure

Jackson neighbors listen up before you head on the road this morning.

Jackson City’s Department of Public Works is closing W. Morrell Street from First Street to Fourth Street today for a water main repair project.

DPW is warning neighbors in that area that they could experience discolored water or low water pressure.

The repairs are expected to last from 7:00 a.m. to the late afternoon today.

Spring Weight Restrictions

A reminder for truck drivers in our neighborhoods.

Michigan’s Spring Weight Restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways throughout both the upper and lower peninsulas starting today at 6:00 a.m.

Routes designated as “All Season Routes” will not have any reduction in legal axle weight.

Downtown Development Authority Meeting

The Mason Downtown Development Authority is meeting today at 10:00 a.m. in the Sycamore Room at City Hall.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to voice their opinions during the public comment period.

If you're not able to attend, you can email your comments to be read aloud by 8:00 a.m.

Send all comments to masonclerk@mason.mi.us.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Saving Gray; The story of a Mason girl's journey through cancer

When Gray Scott was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 2, doctors thought she wouldn’t make it 3 weeks.

Read the full article: Saving Gray; The story of a Mason girl's journey through cancer

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

