Saving Gray; The story of a Mason girl's journey through cancer

When Gray Scott was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 2, doctors thought she wouldn’t make it 3 weeks.

Years later, after moving to Tennessee, the family has come back to Mason to thank the community.

Video shows Gray cancer-free.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It was more than four years ago that we told you about a Mason family raising money to move to Memphis — a move they hoped would save their daughter's life from cancer.

In 2019, the Scott family faced the unimaginable when doctors examined the brain of their 2-year-old daughter, Gray.

“They showed us the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen in my life," Gray's mother, Kimberly Scott said. "It was like a baseball-sized tumor in her brain.”

Michigan doctors believed the tumor was too dangerous to remove, prompting the family to search for answers — a search that led them to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee.

“He told me, ‘I will have the surgery paid for by St. Jude. Your only responsibility is to get her here, and I will get that out of her,’” said Scott.

After a successful surgery, the family faced another major hurdle when they learned Gray was allergic to chemotherapy.

Another search for answers meant the family returned south, closer to the doctors who had already saved Gray’s life once.

“If she’s going to stay alive, she needs to be close to the people that can intervene when they need to,” Scott said.

That's when Mason neighbors stepped in.

“Not only financially, but I’m also talking emotional support,” Scott said.

Money raised through a GoFundMe allowed the Scotts to move to Memphis, where Gray started a trial drug at St. Jude — a treatment they said wouldn’t have been possible without the support of their neighbors.

“Not without Mason, not without Mid-Michigan actually,” the family said.

Continued medical and natural treatment eventually delivered positive results.

“She came off in June of 2023 with clear scans. To my knowledge, she is the only one out of 21 who had clear scans,” Scott said.

Now, the Scotts have returned to Mason to thank their community and express their gratitude.

“We love you deeply and are extremely grateful for you,” they said. “Our family wouldn’t be completely whole, and other families wouldn’t be saved if it weren't for your support over the years.”

The Scotts are currently filming a documentary with three other families about their cancer journey. For more information on her story and updates, click here.

The link to the past story can be found here.

