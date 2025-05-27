(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

HAPPENING TODAY: storm debris pick up, road closures, Field of Dreams event

Today's Weather Forecast

An upper low system slowly moves in and is expected to bring showers.

However, today's showers are not expected to arrive until late at night, daytime conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy until the showers arrive.

Temperatures should top out at 72°F today.

Three top local stories

Storm debris pick up

Neighbors are still picking up after the storms that hit almost two weeks ago, and the City of East Lansing’s Public Works Department is looking to help out.

Beginning today until Friday, the DPW will be collecting storm debris from neighbors’ yards.

Regular yard waste standards will apply to this special collection:

Lansing construction

Lansing neighbors could experience detours for a Sewer Separation Project

After being delayed, Grand Ave. between Oakland Ave. and Saginaw St. will be closed, along with Madison St. from Walnut St. to Grand Ave.

The closures are expected to last until August.

Field of Dreams event

The nonprofit Beautiful Lives Project is helping give 75 adults and children with disabilities a special experience.

During their Field of Dreams event, these individuals will be able to join the Lansing Lugnuts on the field to learn baseball fundamentals and run through drills.

The full event takes place from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Jackson Field.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan lawmakers consider roadside saliva tests for drugged driving

Michigan lawmakers consider roadside saliva tests for drugged driving, but ACLU of Michigan raises concerns about an 11% inaccuracy rate and potential privacy issues.

Read the full article: Michigan lawmakers consider roadside saliva tests for drugged driving

