LANSING, Mich. — When neighbors hear about driving while intoxicated, it's not just about alcohol. A bipartisan effort in Michigan is pushing for roadside saliva tests to detect drugged driving, but some experts question the accuracy and privacy implications of the technology.



Drugged driving is harder to detect than alcohol impairment, prompting Michigan lawmakers to propose allowing roadside saliva tests for quicker, less invasive detection.

A 2019 pilot program showed limited use and accuracy, with only a few tests conducted and an 11% inaccuracy rate, raising concerns about false results and data privacy.

Critics, including the ACLU, warn of potential misuse and lack of scientific reliability, especially regarding the storage of DNA and the disproportionate impact on marginalized communities.

Michigan lawmakers consider roadside saliva tests for drugged driving

East Lansing Lt. Adrian Ojerio explains that intoxication covers more than just alcohol consumption.

"Intoxication includes being under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Ojerio said.

But determining if someone is under the influence of drugs is more complicated than testing for alcohol.

"Those standardized field sobriety tests are what people most commonly see officers putting drivers through to ensure the motoring public is safe," Ojerio said.

Michigan lawmakers are now considering legislation that would expand options for law enforcement.

"I'm asking for your support in allowing oral fluid testing in Michigan in cases of suspected drugged driving," a lawmaker said during recent proceedings.

The proposed legislation would permit officers to conduct preliminary saliva tests on drivers suspected of being intoxicated, rather than requiring blood draws.

"We need safer roads and fewer incidences of impaired driving that lead to crashes, injuries, and deaths for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike," the lawmaker said.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police's Jackson post previously participated in a pilot program for roadside drug testing in 2019.

Results showed limited usage, with the two departments conducting fewer than 5 tests each, identifying only 3 incidents of drugged driving in one year.

Gabrielle Dresner, a policy strategist at the ACLU of Michigan, raised concerns about the technology's reliability.

"The test returned 11% inaccurate results, which means 11% of either false positives or false negatives," Dresner said.

Dresner also expressed concerns that police could store a person's DNA after testing, potentially having a disproportionate impact on people of color and people with disabilities.

"There needs to be some data privacy protections if the bills move forward, and these tests are not as accurate as we would hope they would be. The science just is not there yet to our knowledge," Dresner said.

Lt. Ojerio advises residents who use recreational or medicinal legal drugs to use them properly and read labels beforehand.

"Again, our number one goal is to keep the public safe and to ensure everyone gets to their destination," Ojerio said.

The bill would need approval from the Democratic-led Senate and the governor to become law.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

