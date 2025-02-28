HAPPENING TODAY: STEM event, pothole reporting, antique show

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0228

Showers likely, mainly this afternoon and evening, possibly mixing with snow after sunset.

SSW winds increasing to 20-25 mph, with gusts possible over 40 mph at times.

Milder, with highs returning to the middle and upper 40s.

Three top local stories

JA Girls’ Dream Fair: A STEM Experience

Middle school girls in Lansing will have the opportunity to learn about STEM-related careers.

The Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes is hosting a one-day ‘JA Girls’ Dream Fair: A STEM Experience’ event, to inspire young girls to pursue a career in STEM.

The event occurs today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Church in Lansing.

Report a Pothole

Our neighborhoods are in the thick of winter with Michigan’s freeze-thaw cycle effect and the City of Lansing is asking you to help out.

The freeze-thaw cycle causes potholes to form quickly.

If you want to report a pothole, you can get in contact with Lansing Connect, call 3-1-1, or visit the City of Lansing's website.

Jackson Antiques and Collectibles show

Jackson’s Antiques and Collectibles show is back this weekend, starting today.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to buy a variety of antiques and knickknacks from several vendors.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Closing the gap: Governor Whitmer pushes for more men in higher education

At her 7th State of the State address, Governor Whitmer said she wants to close the gap in higher education for men. A community advocate tells me how that's possible in our neighborhoods.

Read the full article: Closing the gap: Governor Whitmer pushes for more men in higher education

