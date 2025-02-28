Closing the gap: Governor Whitmer pushes for more men in higher education

Governor Whitmer wants to see more men in higher education opportunities.

Michigan Reconnect offers free community college for those 25 and older.

Only 44% of men enroll in college after graduation, per MI School Data.

Gov. Whitmer to sign an executive directive to boost young men's education and training.

"If I were to give it a grade, I would say we're right around a B, and we want to be at an A-plus," Michael Lynn Jr. said.

When it comes to men building up men across our neighborhoods, South Lansing neighbor Michael Lynn Jr. would like to see Michigan level up.

And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would like to see that, too.

"The last thing any of us wants is a generation of young men falling behind their fathers and grandfathers," Whitmer said.

In her State of the State address Wednesday night, Gov. Whitmer mentioned that women outnumber men two to one in Michigan Reconnect.

That's a program that allows neighbors 25 years old and up to access free community college.

According to MI School Data, about 44% of men enroll in college after graduation.

"I think it starts way earlier than that to get a kid interested in a job, so my mind always goes to grassroots and community," Lynn Jr. said.

Here at the Village Lansing, Lynn Jr. works to help young adults through programming, mentorship, and community support. It's open to both men and women.

"My message to the community is you’ve got to take charge; the governor is setting the stage. What are you going to do with it?" Lynn Jr. said.

A stage Gov. Whitmer is setting with a direct call to action.

"I'm signing an executive directive that will make an effort to reach more young men and boost their enrollment in our higher education and skills training programs," Whitmer said.

As your state Capitol reporter, we will follow up on the executive directive when more information becomes available. Something Lynn Jr. will do, too.

"We'll see how it turns out. It’s always a wait-and-see type of situation, but the fact that it's part of the conversation is always an upside," Lynn Jr. said.

