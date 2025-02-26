HAPPENING TODAY: State of the State, LCC's HBCU Experience, MSU Soul Food Lunch

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0226

Spotty rain and snow showers possible this morning along with some patchy fog.

Showers become more widespread by midday, changing to all rain and continuing into the afternoon.

Highs cooler than on Tuesday, but still above average in the low 40s.

Three top local stories

Whitmer’s State of the State Address

It's time once again for the annual State of the State Address.

Governor Whitmer is delivering her seventh State of the State address tonight in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House and Senate.

Neighbors can also tune in to the address online.

Where to watch:



LCC HBCU Experience 2025

Lansing Community College is hosting the HBCU Experience 2025 from noon until 2 p.m. today in the Gannon Building Michigan Room.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about Historically Black Colleges or Universities and learn about the transfer process if they are interested.

The event is open to any LCC student or neighbor who is interested in transferring to an HBCU.

MSU Soul Food Lunch

Michigan State University is hosting its 20th annual Soul Food Lunch today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Edge at Akers Dining Hall.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to get educated through a lunch full of soul food, history, and community.

The event is held during the month of February to celebrate Black History Month.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Severe flu season: UM Health Sparrow doctors weigh in on the rising number of flu cases across the state

With flu cases on the rise, daycare owners like Dianne Hartman of Little Blessings Learning Center are taking extra precautions to ensure the health of students.

Read the full article: Severe flu season: UM Health Sparrow doctors weigh in on the rising number of flu cases across the state

