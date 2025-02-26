Severe flu season: UM Health Sparrow doctors weigh in on the rising number of flu cases across the state

According to CDC data, the 2025 flu season has been very severe.

Since the beginning of flu season in October of 2024, the CDC estimates between 33 Million and 56 Million flu cases

University of Michigan Health Sparrow officials say they've been seeing a high volume of patients with flu-like symptoms with 345 patients coming into the emergency room for flu-like symptoms in the last week. This is compared to 131 patients this time last year.

Asya Lawrence

In the attached story I spoke with Dianne Hartman of Little Blessing Learning Center and a UM Health Sparrow primary care doctor about steps neighbors can take to stay healthy

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On this list of classroom rules at Little Blessings Learning Center, keep your hands to yourself, seems to be the most important during this flu season that the owner says is hitting Mid-Michigan families hard.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with tips on how to keep you and your family healthy.

"Little Blessings has been around for 34 years," Dianne Hartwell, Little Blessings Learning Center owner.

Needless to say, Dianne Hartwell and the Little Blessings instructors have seen our youngest neighbors battle through many flu seasons.

"A couple of kids were sick then the next thing you know one of the teachers was sick then the next thing somebody else got sick," Hartwell said.

Hartwell told me this flu season has affected a lot of the children she cares for and their families.

Asya Lawrence

The numbers back that up.

According to University of Michigan Health Sparrow officials, 345 patients came into the emergency room for flu-like symptoms in the last week. This is compared to 131 patients this time last year.

"Right now it's crazy we're seeing so much flu right now. I don't think last year it was this much," said Gustavo F. Tataje Rengifo, UM Health Sparrow primary care doctor.

Dr. Gus is a primary care doctor with the University of Michigan Health Sparrow Hospital and he told me he sees at least 5 patients every day who have flu-like symptoms.

"For kids specifically hand hygiene that's the silver bullet so to say," Dr. Tataje Rengifo said.

This is why schools and daycares like Little Blessings are going the extra mile.

"We make sure everything is sterilized, we pass notes around to the parents on how to keep kids safe at home," Hartwell said.

To promote the CDC's preventative measures like staying home if you're feeling sick, constant hand washing, flu vaccinations and avoiding close contact with others.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook