HAPPENING TODAY: State of the Community, budget conversation, K-12 art exhibit

(WSYM) - I’m your Jackson neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, where I had a chance to sit down with the incoming Chief of Jackson Police, current undersheriff Christopher Simpson, and talk with him about his priorities and plans for keeping our Jackson neighborhood safe.

Today's Weather Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies with spotty flurries possible today.

Highs slightly colder than on Monday, holding in the mid 20s.

Light northerly winds at 4-8 mph.

Three top local stories

2025 Jackson State of the Community

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is holding its 2025 State of the Community today at noon.

The event allows neighbors to hear Jackson City Manager Jonathan Greene and Jackson County Administrator Mike Oberton about the priorities of Jackson Government.

Neighbors can also contribute to a Q&A session to ensure neighborhood voices are heard in the planning process.

Lansing Community Budget Conversation

Are you looking to speak with an official about the fiscal year 2026 city budget?

Mayor Andy Schor is speaking with neighbors tonight at Nuthouse Sports Grill in Lansing from 6 pm to 8 pm.

You can have the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and be part of the conversation on the city’s financial priorities.

K-12 Pop-Up Art Exhibit

East Lansing neighbors have the opportunity to view a K-12 Pop-Up Art Exhibit featuring artwork from local students displayed across 26 businesses.

The exhibit showcases art from students at East Lansing Public Schools, Stepping Stones Montessori, and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School.

The exhibit runs from today until March 31st.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

After an increased need for diapers, $4.2 million in state funding is on it's way

Last month diaper banks across our neighborhoods stressed a need for diapers. Now, an additional $4 million in state funding will support diaper banks across the state.

Read the full article: After an increased need for diapers, $4.2 million in state funding is on its way

