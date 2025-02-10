After an increased need for diapers, $4.2 million in state funding is on its way

An additional $4 million in state funding will support diaper banks across the state.

Diaper banks like the one at Mason Community Services are experiencing high demand, with around 1,700 diapers distributed each month to families in need.

The nonprofit 8CAP is managing the funds to distribute diapers to families in need, and the new funding will help them continue to provide this vital resource.

That’s an additional $4 million in state funding coming to diaper banks across the state, including this one in my neighborhood of Mason.

Diaper banks provide free diapers to families in need.

We learned about that multimillion-dollar update on Friday, so on Monday, we returned to where it all started—with Linda Houghson at Mason Community Services’ diaper bank.

"Had you not made that awareness, do you know how many struggling single moms out there are panicking about how they are going to put a diaper on their child? It's huge. To be the voice for people in need—that is phenomenal," Houghson said.

I first learned about the diaper bank funding issue from Houghson.

"We noticed that with the need for diapers, the number of people in need increased. We service about 20 to 30 families in Mason," Houghson said.

She told me last month that funding for diaper banks had been used up. That public money was funneled through a nonprofit called 8CAP. More from them in a moment.

For diaper banks like the one at Mason Community Services, the demand for diapers is constant.

"Right now, we are probably going through 1,700 a month," Houghson said.

After learning about the issue, I reached out to multiple diaper banks in my neighborhood and found that they were impacted as well. After sharing their stories, they began receiving donations.

"Putting that need out there to the community has been great because people have come forward to donate or organize diaper drives, which really help," Houghson said.

Then, after Capitol neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson raised questions about the funding issue, the state Health and Human Services Department announced it would send an additional $4 million in state funding.

Alonna Johnson: That’s right, Sarah. The money is going to diaper banks and the nonprofit 8CAP, specifically for diapers.

"We certainly didn't expect to expend the funds as quickly as we did when we received the funding to help diaper banks," 8CAP President Lori Johnson said.

Johnson told Alonna that with more state funding, they would be able to keep up throughout the year.

"The way inflation hit our communities—costs are rising. So anything we can do to help working families and families with young children have what they need to be self-sufficient and stable is what community action is all about. I think it's great they have made these resources available," Johnson said.

Houghson couldn’t be more grateful. Thanks to this funding, she and other diaper banks in our neighborhoods will be able to continue helping those in need.

Johnson said there is no set date for when the money will arrive. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

