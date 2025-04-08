HAPPENING TODAY: State of Delta Township, Homelessness study results, Bird tips

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Tuesday Morning Forecast 0408

Brief morning sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies today.

Temperatures will be well below average, with highs only reaching the mid-30s.

Wind chills will hold in the 20s due to NW winds at 10-15 mph.

Three top local stories

State of Delta Township

The Delta Township Board is hosting its 2025 State of the Township this evening at 6 p.m. to discuss the past, present, and future of the Township.

Neighbors can attend the event for free, but registration is required.

Those who can’t attend in person can attend via Zoom.

Our Delta Township neighborhoods reporter, Will Lemmink, will attend the event.

Homelessness Study Results

and Community Input Session

The Lansing Human Relations and Community Services Department is releasing the results of a comprehensive homelessness study conducted by Public Policy Associates.

The study began in February 2024 with a community input session to gather feedback.

Neighbors can provide their feedback tonight at Foster Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wild Birds Feeding Tips and Tricks

Birds chirping are a sign of Springtime.

Martha Holzheuer, owner of Natures Niche, is showing neighbors some tips and tricks on how to feed wild birds responsibly and deal with common springtime problems.

The Jackson Audubon Society meeting takes place tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Ella Sharp Museum in Jackson.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

UPDATE: Body camera footage released following an officer-involved shooting in Vevay Township

Ingham County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage of the shooting. Police say the man was uncooperative and armed with multiple knives.

Read the full article: UPDATE: Body camera footage released following an officer-involved shooting in Vevay Township

