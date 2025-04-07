One man dead following an officer-involved shooting in Vevay Township

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting along US-127 in Vevay township.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a driver called authorities to report a man walking the wrong way on US-127 near Barnes Rd.

Deputies say authorities got to the scene and found the man on the freeway in traffic.

Deputies say the man was uncooperative when they reached him and was armed with multiple knives.

The sheriff's office says that authorities shot the man, lifesaving efforts were not successful, and the man died.

During the altercation, Deputies say an officer was hurt with minor injuries.

Michigan State Police are now taking over the ongoing investigation.

Police have closed US-127 in the area of Barnes Rd. until further notice.

Online, a video has been spreading of the incident, where a woman can be heard saying, "he's got handcuffs on".

Police say that the man was not handcuffed when officers confronted him.

