HAPPENING TODAY: Solar farm Groundbreaking, MSU Commencement, airport fire training

Today's Weather Forecast

Spotty showers and drizzle in the morning giving way to variably cloudy skies.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Westerly winds at 6-12 mph.

Three top local stories

Blackman Solar Gardens Groundbreaking

Consumers Energy is breaking ground today on a new 30-acre solar farm in Jackson County.

Blackman Solar Gardens will help provide local, reliable energy with nearly 5,000 solar panels to generate up the 2.5 megawatts of electricity.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place today from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

MSU Spring '25 Commencement

Many students are walking across the stage today to complete their journey at Michigan State University.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the day, the first beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the final ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Family members who are unable to make it in person can watch the Spring 2025 commencement online.

Airport fire training exercise

The Capital Region International Airport Public Safety Department is hosting a live fire training exercise to help prepare firefighters in case of an emergency.

Rescue firefighters must complete this training at least once every 12 months.

The training takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will not disrupt any normal airline arrivals or departures.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Ingham County Sheriff's nonprofit 'Riding Towards Success' gives children bikes and a boost annually

Deputies Ryan Cramer and Billy Belanger said they grew up with a love for bikes and wanted a way to give back to their community. Click to learn more.

Read the full article: Ingham County Sheriff's nonprofit 'Riding Towards Success' gives children bikes and a boost annually

