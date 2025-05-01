Ingham County Sheriff's nonprofit 'Riding Towards Success' gives children bikes and a boost annually

Over 200 kids in our neighborhoods have been given a bike for their excellence in education since 2021.

This year, over 80 bikes are ready for more kids.

Video shows the impact that Riding Towards Success is having across our neighborhoods.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It highlights how good we've been doing in school," Timah Hamid said.

Timah and her sister, Jood Hamid, were chosen to receive bikes for their excellence in education.

"I feel good about it, and I really like my bike," Jood said.

Deputies Ryan Cramer and Billy Belanger said they grew up with a love for bikes and wanted a way to give back to their community.

"We wanted to bring our love for cycling and share that with the up-and-coming youth," Belanger said.

The pair created Riding Towards Success, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office nonprofit.

"We want teachers, community leaders to nominate kids. We ask that the kids are hardworking, respectful, the overall positive kid," Cramer said. "A lot of that has changed over the years — we also include kids that have been victims of crime here in Ingham County."

The sheriff’s office said that since 2021, the program has given over 200 bikes to kids across local neighborhoods with help from various donors, including ones in Holt and from the DALMAC Fund.

"You never know what that little bit can do for that kid," Cramer said.

Dr. David Hornak, superintendent of Holt Public Schools, said 50 students have been nominated in Holt.

"This program is a prime example of people helping people, and it deserves a wow, wow, super wow," Hornak said.

As for the Hamid sisters, they said they feel blessed to be recognized.

"It felt awesome because I am doing good in school, so I got a bike! Win-win situation," Timah said.

The deputies said this year's bike event will take place on May 17, and they plan to give away more than 75 bikes to children across local neighborhoods.

