Happening Today: Social Security rally, cat vaccine clinic, local farmers market

Today's Weather Forecast

Wednesday morning forecast 0528

Mostly cloudy skies and spotty AM drizzle give way to scattered showers later this afternoon.

Quite a bit cooler than on Tuesday, with highs only reaching the low 60s.

Light winds out of the ENE at 6-12 mph.

Top local stories

Social Security Rally

Neighbors are gathering today for a rally to protect Social Security.

The rally hosted by Michigan Families for Fair Care and Bee Accepting will address Congressman Tom Barrett on the impacts of DOGE cuts to the Social Security Administration.

It begins this afternoon at 3 p.m. outside the Social Security Administration Building.

Cat Vaccine Clinic

Neighbors looking for an affordable way to care for their cats can stop by the Ingham County Animal Shelter for a cat vaccine clinic.

All vaccines are free and will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

It takes places from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., and you must be in line by 1:15 for your cat to receive any vaccines.

Farmers Market

Are you looking to shop locally?

The Allen Farmers Market is back again this week with fresh produce, artisan baked breads, eggs, and many more.

The market also provides Double Up Food Bucks and will match up to $20 per market visit for neighbors who you SNAP or EBT.

The market takes place on Wednesdays between 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Allen Market Place.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

7 dogs, other animals found in garage freezers attached to ice cream shop

According to Jackson County Animal Control, an investigation is underway after several dead animals were found in two separate freezers in a garage attached to The Parlour in Jackson.

Read the full article: <b>7 dogs, plus other animals found in garage freezers attached to Jackson ice cream shop, says to Animal Control</b>

