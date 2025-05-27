7 dogs, other animals found in garage freezers attached to Jackson ice cream shop

JACKSON, Mich — According to Jackson County Animal Control, an investigation is underway after several dead animals were found in two separate freezers in a garage attached to The Parlour in Jackson.

On Sunday, six dogs were found, among several other identifiable animals, according to Animal Control. Tuesday morning, another frozen, deceased dog was found.

Animal Control Officer Jacob Tidwell says they aren't yet sure how the animals died, but they were likely dead before being put in the freezers. The animals are now at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, where they will likely be destroyed.

Owner of The Parlour, Scott Pienta, has been working to restore The Parlour for about two months since purchasing. He assures that none of his food was stored within the same freezers where the animals were found.

