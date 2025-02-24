HAPPENING TODAY: snow plow update, Invasive Species Week, Jackson City Council Meeting

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Temperatures should reach a high of 44°F. Winds out of the SW will keep things breezy sustained at 17mph but gusting around 31mph.

We should be dry but mostly cloudy during the day, then late overnight into Tuesday some of our more southern neighborhoods will see some quickly passing rain showers.

Three top local stories

Lansing Snow Plow Update

If you are a City of Lansing resident listen up.

The city has an important announcement about plowing the streets of Lansing.

Crews are expected to begin clearing snow from low areas and streets today.

You are asked to refrain from parking on residential streets to help crews clear them more efficiently.

National Invasive Species Week

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is observing National Invasive Species Awareness Week which begins today.

The event helps raise awareness of invasive species' negative environmental and economic impact.

MDARD works to identify, manage, and reduce the impact of invasive species throughout the state through Michigan’s Invasive Species Program.

Jackson City Council Meeting

The Jackson City Council is hosting its second meeting in the month of February.

The Council is expected to discuss several topics, including four different contracts with the Michigan Department Of Transportation to improve several Jackson City roads and bridges.

The Council will be meeting at 6:30 pm tonight.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Fit & Frosty: Delta Township Brings Neighbors Together for Winter Fun

Delta Township's Fit & Frosty event featured winter activities, with neighbors enjoying snowman building, snowshoeing, and more.

