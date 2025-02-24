Fit & Frosty: Delta Township Brings Neighbors Together for Winter Fun

Delta Township hosted a Fit & Frosty event, offering activities like snowman building and snowshoeing for neighbors.

Organizers reported that attendees collectively walked and ran over 100 miles during the event.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors spent the day.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It’s been a real winter, so we wanted to get people out enjoying the snow,” said Kathy Sobczyk, organizer.

On Sunday, Delta Township hosted a Fit & Frosty event, putting together activities for neighbors to enjoy the cold.

“Walking with us, having some fun, having some s'mores, a good time with the music, a good time with the community making some snowmen.” said Sobczyk.

And one of those neighbors was making his first snowman. Lincoln, who also might have a future as a neighborhood reporter, came out with family.

“Have fun in the snow, get out of the house, he’s been kinda cooped up, so taking advantage of everyone getting together and having a good time,” said Owen Russell.

From snowman building to snowshoeing, neighbor Becca Sheaffer brought her family to give the winter activity a try.

“It’s a nice way to have a reason to get out, and they always love s'mores.” said Sheaffer.

Organizers told me that by the end of the event, neighbors had collectively walked and ran more than 100 miles around the loop.

And now, with warmer weather hopefully right around the corner, the anticipation of even more park time has become a popular topic.

“How much are you looking forward to the warmer weather?”

“Quite a bit, quite a bit, definitely,” said Russell.

“Warmer weather, more sunlight, these guys are outdoor cats, so we try to get them out as much as we can.” said Sheaffer.

“Well, I’m looking forward to summer and all our fantastic summer events,” said Sobczyk.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

