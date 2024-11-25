HAPPENING TODAY: sign unveiling, Thanksgiving dinners, ribbon cutting

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Jackson Street Sign Unveiling

The City of Jackson Carl Breeding City Council Photo, 2011

The City of Jackson is unveiling its new street sign, recognizing former City Council Member Carl Breeding, who died in 2012. In September, the Jackson City Council unanimously voted to rename Milwaukee Ave. to Carl Breeding Way to recognize his legacy. The event takes place today at 10 a.m. at Grover Leake Park.

Holt Pop-up Pantry Dinners

Holt pop-up pantry volunteers are preparing turkey dinners for families who requested them today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holt High School's North Campus.

The event was made possible by donations from community members.

Charlotte Social District Ribbon Cutting

The Charlotte social district is finally here.

Charlotte Rising will celebrate the new social district with a ribbon cutting today at 1:30 p.m. at Courthouse Square.

Charlotte will be the first city in Eaton County to have a designated social district.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Lansing neighbors kick off holiday shopping season with local events

Lansing neighbors jumpstart the holiday season with festive shopping events, supporting local businesses, and gearing up for family celebrations. Holiday spending is expected to hit $980 billion nationwide with an average budget of $1,168 In Lansing according to WalletHub.

Read the full article: Lansing neighbors kick off holiday shopping season with local events

