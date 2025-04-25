HAPPENING TODAY: school groundbreaking, Dart Bank 100 years, Arbor Day tree planting

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Friday morning forecast 0425

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon into the evening.

Storms are not expected to become severe, but could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Highs will remain unseasonably warm in the low to mid-70s.

Three top local stories

Sycamore Elementary School Groundbreaking

After years of planning, Holt Public Schools is holding a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the beginning of construction of a new Sycamore Elementary School building.

The district is investing $170 million into two new buildings and current facility upgrades, funded by bonds approved in 2021 and 2024.

The groundbreaking event takes place at 2:15 p.m. at Sycamore Elementary School in Holt.

Dart Bank 100th Anniversary

After opening its doors on April 25th, 1925, Dart Bank is hosting a special 100th anniversary celebration.

Over the past century, Dart Bank and the Mason community have grown together, according to City Council Member Elaine Ferris.

The celebration event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dart Bank headquarters in Mason.

Arbor Day tree planting

The City of East Lansing is celebrating Arbor Day today with a tree planting at Harrison Meadows Park.

Neighbors can join Bud, Branch & Blossom Landscaping as they plant the tree this morning at 11 a.m.

Another tree was planted on Thursday by local third-graders as a way for them to celebrate Arbor Day and learn about the importance of trees in urban areas.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Hundreds of cases for people convicted of murder can be reopened after state court ruling

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that people convicted of murder when they were under 21 can't be sentenced to life without parole, opening the resentencing door for hundreds of cases.

Read the full article: Hundreds of cases for people convicted of murder can be reopened after a state court ruling

