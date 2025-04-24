Hundreds of cases for people convicted of murder can be reopened after a state court ruling

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that mandatory life without parole for 19- and 20-year-olds convicted of murder is unconstitutional, citing brain development research.

579 inmates in Michigan could be eligible for resentencing under the new ruling, including 12 in Ingham County and 3 in Eaton County.

Attorney Maya Menlo, who represented three of the affected individuals, says the decision gives young offenders a chance to prove rehabilitation and rejoin society.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd opposes the ruling, arguing it applies to individuals who committed premeditated murder and reopens emotional wounds for victims' families.

Prosecutors have 180 days to present eligible cases to a judge for resentencing; judges will decide case-by-case if individuals should remain incarcerated or be released.

In a 5-2 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down automatic life sentences without parole for anyone convicted of committing a murder while they were 19 or 20 years old.

Attorney Maya Menlo represented three people before the state Supreme Court who had received one of those sentences.

"It will enable a large amount of people to get a second chance to prove to a circuit court judge that they are rehabilitated," Menlo said.

There are 579 convicted individuals in the state of Michigan who are affected by this ruling, including 12 cases in Ingham County and 3 in Eaton County.

In the court’s majority opinion, justices said the decision was rooted in scientific research on brain development.

And I'm talking with both sides of this issue.

"Science and law are critical influences on each other all the time," Menlo said.

"So 579 those couldn't understand that you're not supposed to murder people," Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, a Republican, disagrees with the ruling.

"We're talking about the worst crimes. We're talking about an individual who decided, premeditated, to actually kill someone," Lloyd said.

The Supreme Court ruling gives prosecutors 180 days to review the cases and present them to a judge for resentencing.

"And the judge will be able to evaluate a whole variety of information about each individual, like corrections history, their family background, their offense, the victim input," Menlo said.

Lloyd says families will now have to relive painful memories of loss.

"You're talking about 579 individuals but yet the family members for the people that are dead goes into the thousands, we're talking generations have been affected," Menlo said.

In these cases, it will be up to a judge whether each person currently serving time should go free or remain in prison.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook