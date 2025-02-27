HAPPENING TODAY: SAVE Act opposition, Council work session, dinner celebration

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Scattered showers will continue today, some possibly mixed with snow or sleet at times.

Breezier with westerly winds increasing to 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Highs climbing to around 40 degrees.

Three top local stories

Officials opposition to federal SAVE Act

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is voicing her opposition to the recent federal SAVE Act.

Benson will be joined by several state lawmakers and election security advocates to oppose what she calls voter suppression legislation.

The press conference will be held at 12:30 pm today in Lansing.

Williamston City Council Work Session

Williamston City Council is hosting a work session to plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

Council members are inviting neighbors to take part in the work session and express their thoughts for the community.

If you want to attend, the meeting is from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at the Williamston Middle School.

Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce is honoring award recipients at its annual dinner celebration tonight at 5 p.m.

More than 500 business and community leaders will celebrate contributions made by outstanding leaders and organizations.

The awards include but aren’t limited to Outstanding Small Business, Community Service Award, and Ambassador of the Year award.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

TAX SEASON SCAMS: How to avoid them

Tax season has officially started, and some say tax scams are pretty common. We talked to a tax specialist and law enforcement to get some tips on how you could avoid these scams.

