TAX SEASON SCAMS: How to avoid them

Tax season has officially started, and some say tax scams are pretty common.

We talked to a tax specialist and law enforcement to get some tips on how you could avoid these scams.

It's busy this time of the year at Trus-Tee Tax Service.

“So just looking through my appointment book, you could see I have appoints for the next few weeks, just booked up on me,” said owner Tonya Harris.

As Harris fills up her schedule, she's warning her clients of one thing during tax season.

“Nowadays, theres a lot of people calling themselves tax preparers, but you always want to ask your self is my tax information being secured,” she said.

This is a scam that Tonya , the IRS and law enforcement say is far too common this time of the year.

“With these scams, it’s always going to be a threat or a reward,” said Captain Andrew Daenzer with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office. “A reward that seems too good to be true or a threat that you will be in some kind of legal trouble if you don't comply.”

Daenzer said neighbors should know that the IRS will never call or email, instead they will send a certified letter in the mail. To avoid these scams, Daenzer said theres one simple thing you can do.

“Hang up, get off the phone with them, don't reply via email and go to the IRS Website,” Daenzer said.

Along with that, Daenzer said you should never put your personal information on websites that aren’t secured...

Tax prepare-rs like Harris said she agrees, because she says, she's just there to help.

“I just want you to feel most comfortable when you come into my office, thats my goal,” Harris said.