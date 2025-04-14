HAPPENING TODAY: Rural Furtures Summit and Mason sewer cleaning

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

A mix of mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers is expected.

Temperatures will climb to a mild 64°F ahead of a cold front arriving Monday night.

Behind the front, overnight lows will drop to around 38°F. It will be a breezy one, with wind gusts reaching over 30mph at times.

Three top local stories

Michigan Rural Futures Summit

The Michigan Rural Futures Summit in Lansing begins today, focusing on the future of rural Michigan communities.

There will be two separate sessions today at Heritage Hall and Grewal Hall, with high-level strategic discussions and policy conversations.

The event will continue tomorrow with discussions revolving around strategies and tactics.

Mason Sewer Cleaning

The City of Mason is continuing to clean its West Side sanitary sewers.

This week, the cleaning will impact portions of W. Oak, W. Elm, W. Cherry, Cedar, S. McRoberts, S. Lansing streets, and Cedar Woods.

Neighbors living in these areas with poorly ventilated homes may experience air pressure escaping through toilets, floor drains, tubs, or shower drains.

The city recommends covering these areas with plastic to prevent water from splashing back.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Business Owners give advice on spring lawn care transition

As our weather gets warmer as spring continues, we spoke with some business owners at the Eaton County Expo in Charlotte about how they can help neighbors with their yards on a budget.

Read the full article: Business Owners give advice on spring lawn care transition

