Business Owners give advice on spring lawn care transition

Local experts at the Eaton County Expo shared budget-friendly lawn and tree care tips.

Keeping mower blades sharp and tools in good shape helps avoid costly repairs.

Watering lawns early in the morning can reduce bills and prevent fungus.

Trees also need attention—look for signs of stress, add mulch, and avoid overwatering.

Experts are available to answer questions and offer professional help if needed.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Many neighbors may be preparing for spring by heading outside.

“Celebrate summer, be with your family, enjoy yourself and come out in the sun.”

But transforming your not-so-green lawn can get pricey.

So I turned to some experts at the Eaton County Expo in Charlotte for advice on how they say they can help neighbors on a budget.

“We kind of help people get in, make sure their mowers are up to date, blades are sharpened — all of the good stuff — so they don’t have any breakdowns or anything," Camron Harper said.

Camron Harper with Williams Farm Machinery says investing in quality tools can help prevent mistakes and costly repairs down the line.

Others told me watering when needed — and in the early morning — can help lower water bills and prevent fungus from growing.

And while it may not be lawn care, if one of these comes down, a costly price could be headed your way.

“All trees need attention at times, whether you want to do the attention or leave the attention to nature," Justin Brummette said.

Arborist Justin Brumment shared a few tips neighbors can keep in mind during this severe weather season.

“There are some things that need to be done that are beneficial — such as adding mulch, making sure you have enough water, but not too much, and looking for any signs that the tree may be telling you it has an issue," Brummette said.

Following these tips can save neighbors some money. But if you're looking for more advice — or want a professional hand — they say they're happy to help.

“Any questions you have, we’ll definitely take care of you — even if it’s the odd question. We like to go above and beyond and get people what they need," Harper said.

Williams Farm Machinery is located on 1115 Lansing Rd, Charlotte, MI 48813.

Neighbors can get in contact with Big Kid Tree Worx by calling 517-541-6611.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook