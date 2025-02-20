HAPPENING TODAY: road construction, public hearing, Arbor Day nomination

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.
Temporary 4-way stop
Due to extreme cold temperatures a couple of weeks ago, the Ingham County Road Department delayed repairs on a four-way intersection in Delhi Township.
Today those repairs will resume, creating a temporary 4-way stop at the Aurelius and Holt Road intersection.
The repairs are expected to begin tonight from 11 p.m. until tomorrow morning at 5 a.m.
Charter Review Committee Public Hearing
East Lansing neighbors can make their voices heard. The East Lansing Charter Review Committee is holding a public hearing tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center. The hearing will allow neighbors to voice their opinions on the proposed changes to chapters in the City of East Lansing's charter. The Committee is expected to meet again next month for review.
Mason Arbor Day Honoree
Do you know anyone who has made a positive impact on the environment?
The Mason Tree Commission is now asking neighbors to send in nominations for the Arbor Day Honoree.
If you know of any person, business or group who you feel fits the requirements, you are asked to submit a digital or physical letter of nomination by March 10 to Mason City Hall.
GOP lawmakers pass last-minute changes to minimum wage and sick leave laws, raising wages to $15 by 2027, amid opposition from some Democrats and advocacy groups.
