Lawmakers Pass Modifications to Minimum Wage Laws Ahead of Deadline

Modifications to Michigan's minimum wage and earned sick time laws passed just two days before taking effect.

The bill increases the minimum wage to $15 by 2027 and caps the tipped credit system at 50% by 2031.

Some Democratic representatives oppose changes to earned sick time, advocating for workers' rights alongside groups like Mothering Justice.

"We want every Michigan worker to have time off when they're sick to care for themselves and their family. We also want them to have a job. We want to keep small businesses open, we want to keep our restaurant industry afloat and we want restaurant workers to have a good job and make a good living," Speaker of the House Matt Hall said.

A few Democratic State Representative attended a press conference alongside Mothering Justice, standing against the earned sick time changes.

