HAPPENING TODAY: road closure, Fred Korematsu Day

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

HPT WX 012925

Mostly sunny skies, less breezy, and mild today.

Highs will top the low to mid 40s across our neighborhoods.

Showers arrive late this evening as a new disturbance tracks across the Ohio Valley.

Today's top local stories

Lansing Road Closure

Your Lansing commute may be impacted by a lane closer on the east side. The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the two southernmost traffic lanes on Grand River/Oakland Ave. from Fairview Ave. west of Marshal St. are currently closed for a sewer repair.

The lane closure is expected to last until Monday, February 3rd.

Fred Korematsu Day

Today is Fred Korematsu Day across Michigan.

Korematsu lived his life as a civil rights activist and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared January 30th as Fred Korematsu Day to honor his many contributions to America's civil rights.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Preliminary testing of dead geese in Williamston suggests bird flu

Preliminary testing of dead geese in Williamston suggests they may have died of bird flu, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Read the full article: Preliminary testing of dead geese in Williamston suggests bird flu

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

