Preliminary testing of dead geese in Williamston suggests bird flu

WILLIAMSTON, Mich — Officials say that preliminary testing of dead geese at a pond in Williamston suggests highly pathogenic avian influenza as the cause.

Mitch Marcus, Wildlife Health Section Supervisor with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, confirmed the news in an email.

Marcus says the preliminary results were received from the MSU Veterinary Diagnostics Lab, and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory will need to confirm the results. The DNR is still waiting for that confirmation as of Wednesday morning.

WATCH BELOW: Geese deaths near Williamston pond raise concern among neighbors

I spoke with a property manager from Williamston Lakes, and they say they will be working to clear the dead geese from the property.

This is a developing story, and I am working to learn what this may mean for neighbors in Williamston.

