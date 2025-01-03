HAPPENING TODAY: Quilt-a-thon, recycling Christmas trees, Scrap metal drive

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Scattered lake effect snow showers will track through our neighborhoods today.

Most locations pick up only a dusting to as much as 1" of accumulation, with 1"-4"+ for parts of Barry County by Saturday morning.

Cold and blustery with highs only in the mid 20s today, wind chills in the teens.

Three top local stories

Annual Quilt-a-thon charity

County Stitches is hosting its 37th annual charity Quilt-a-thon today.

Two events will take place from 10:45 am to 4 pm at Country Stitches: one in Jackson and one in East Lansing.

Volunteers will finish quilts that have been donated and give the quilts to local charities such as the City Rescue Mission of Lansing and Jackson Friendly Home.



Recycling Christmas trees

The City of Mason would like to help you recycle your Christmas tree.

You can drop off your tree at Hayes Park and Bond Park any time through January 31st.

The city would like to remind you to please take off all decorations on the tree before dropping off.

Scrap metal drive

Also the Mason High School Bowling Team is hosting a pop can and scrap metal drive.

The drive will be happening at the Mason Middle School north parking lot from 3-6pm

You can bring things like car parts, appliances, aluminum, copper, brass and electrical wire.

They do not accept computer monitors, tvs, and furniture

Lower prices at the pump: Gas prices are projected to decrease in 2025 for the third consecutive year

Decreasing from $3.33 to a projected $3.22, fuel prices will decrease for the third year in a row in 2025 according to GasBuddy.

