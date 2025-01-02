Lower prices at the pump: Gas prices are projected to decrease in 2025 for the third consecutive year

This year, gas prices are expected to drop 10 cents compared to the 2024 average price of $3.33 to $3.22.

The drop in price is following the trend from 2024 to 2023 which had a 21 cent decrease.

In the attached story, I spoke with Amber Meyers of Meyers Landscape and Design in my neighborhood who explained how lower gas prices will benefit her business and the savings they're able to give customers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It looks like we're stepping into 2025 with some positive news at the pumps.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Lansing, where our neighbors and their businesses will benefit from the projected lower prices.

"Can I get 20 on pump 5?" said a gas station customer.

Gas stations across my neighborhood see many of our neighbors coming in to purchase gas daily.

"Around 150 to 250." said the clerk at BP gas station on South Martin Luther King Boulevard.

One of the frequent customers is the Meyers family, owner of the local business Meyers Landscape and Design.

"When we add it into the gas that goes into our vehicles in addition to the gas that goes into our equipment, it can just change our regular prices by hundreds of dollars." Amber Meyers said.

Asya Lawrence

She tells me they've spent over $1000 in gas alone for the business last year but as we enter 2025, the prices at the pump may not be as much of a concern anymore since gas prices are expected to decrease for the third consecutive year from an average of $3.33 in 2024 to $3.22 in 2025.

"It would definitely bring in more business." the gas station clerk said.

And also brings much-appreciated savings to businesses like Meyers Landscape and Design, who say anyway to save money, especially at the pump, will benefit not only them but the neighbors they serve as well.

"When the gas prices do go down we're able to lower our prices as well so this really just helps out everybody," Meyers said.

