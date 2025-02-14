HAPPENING TODAY: property taxes due, Code Blue, a Valentine's Day concert

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today WX 0214

Briefly quieter weather for Valentine's Day, with mostly cloudy skies expected through early-evening.

Unseasonably cold with highs in the low 20s, wind chills in the teens.

Snow returns around midnight, continuing into Saturday.

Three top local stories

East Lansing Property Taxes

Today is the last day for East Lansing neighbors to pay property taxes before a penalty is applied.

If you fail to pay by the end of the day, you will incur a 3% penalty.

After March 1st, all unpaid real property taxes will be sent to Ingham and Clinton counties where additional penalties will be applied.

You can pay your property taxes online, in person or by mail.

Lansing Code Blue Extended

The City of Lansing is extending its current ‘Code Blue’ activation that was set to expire this morning.

The new extreme cold weather emergency plan is now in effect until Saturday, February 22nd at 8 a.m.

The Code Blue plan enables local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity.

You can catch a free ride to a warming center via the CATA bus system or the Lansing Fire and Police Departments.

Jackson Symphony Orchestra Valentine’s Concert

It’s Valentine’s Day today and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, listen up.

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is hosting a concert playing timeless romantic favorites tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Weatherwax Hall.

Tickets cost 25-40 dollars with student tickets available for 5 dollars.

You can buy tickets online or in person at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra box office.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Deadlock continues with minimum wage and earned sick time laws soon taking effect

Governor Whitmer requested that Senate and House leadership pass an extension on the effective date of the minimum wage and earned sick time laws.

Read the full article: Deadlock continues with minimum wage and earned sick time laws soon taking effect

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

