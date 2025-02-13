Deadlock continues with minimum wage and earned sick time laws soon taking effect

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested an extension for minimum wage and earned sick time laws to take effect.

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall responded to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend the deadline for the minimum wage and earned sick time laws to take effect.

If Speaker Hall and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks can't reach an agreement on the bills by Friday, Whitmer wants them to pass a short-term extension through July 1.

But the Republican lawmaker said the answer is already on the table, with the two bills passed out of the house in early January.

"I don't like the idea of kicking the can down the road another five just to get back where we are today. Let's solve the problem now and that's what I'm committed to and what I believe in," Speaker Hall said.

The Senate Committee of Regulatory Affairs passed their version of the minimum wage and earned sick time bills to the Senate floor on Thursday.

