Happening Today: Pre-K event, fundraiser at the Capitol, Art Walk kick-off

Today's Weather Forecast

Isolated thunderstorms possible in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Later storms may be severe, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Remaining warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

Three top local stories

Ready for Pre-K Event

Is your kid nervous about starting preschool?

Well, the Fenner Nature Center is holding a Ready for Pre-K event to help kids feel more comfortable about starting Pre-K this fall. Parents can complete enrollment for free, local Pre-K programs at the event, which is from 2 to 6 p.m.

Pizza Party fundraiser

For just $10, you can enjoy a pizza dinner and help a foster child achieve their college dreams.

The 13th annual Fostering Futures Scholarship Pizza Party helps to raise money to provide aid for foster students attending Michigan colleges and universities.

The fundraiser is at the Capitol lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Lansing Art Walk

Neighbors looking for an event to attend tonight can check out the fourth annual Art Walk kick-off event from 2 to 4 p.m.

The art will be on display beginning today and continuing through this Sunday at Burcham Hills Retirement Community.

The displays will be open each day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan mentorship program helps former inmates support each other after prison

Michigan's prison return rate hits near-historic low as former offenders guide others through successful reintegration into society.

Read the full article: Michigan mentorship program helps former inmates support each other after prison

