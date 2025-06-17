Michigan mentorship program helps former inmates support each other after prison

LANSING, Mich. — Former inmates in Michigan are finding success through a mentorship program that pairs parolees with previous inmates that the Michigan Department of Corrections says are on the "right track."



The "Walk a Mile" program connects parolees with mentors who have previously served time.

Michigan's return to prison rate is at 22.7%, the second lowest in the state's history.

Mentors and mentees form bonds that provide crucial support during reintegration.

The path to rehabilitation after prison can be a lonely one without proper support.

"Nobody was there to catch me," said Meghan Gloude, who served 7 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections system for assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder or strangulation.

"If I would've had different support then, I don't know if I ever would've ended up in the path I ended up in," Gloude said.

Now Gloude provides support to people getting out of prison, including her mentee Amy Collier. Collier served a 7-year sentence for armed robbery.

"We bonded immediately because we are walking the same path," Collier said.

They are one of many pairs who are part of the "Walk a Mile" program, which pairs parolees with previous offenders to help them succeed after prison.

"Our field staff are seeing how helpful this could be in keeping people on the right track," said Tony Mills, the mentor coordinator for the program.

The state's return back to prison rate came at 22.7% at the end of 2024 according to MDOC. Mills says this program and others around the state have helped achieve that rate, making it the second lowest in Michigan's history.

"And avoid, you know, committing new criminal behaviors," Mills said.

Mills previously served as a police officer for more than 10 years before becoming the mentor coordinator. When asked why he has such passion for the Walk a Mile mentorship program, Mills responded: "I believe anyone and everyone is capable of positive change in their life."

It's a change Gloude achieved and is now helping others find their way.

"You don't have that support everywhere...so when you get it, it's overwhelming," Gloude said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

