Happening Today - Pool closing and Cristo Rey Fiesta

HPT 0522

Today's Weather Forecast

WXHPT0523

top local stories

East Lansing

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center will close its pool for an important maintenance project beginning today.

The pool will close at 1:30 p.m. and is expected to reopen in late July

Lansing

Cristo Rey Fiesta will begin today and go throughout the memorial day weekend.

The fiesta will feature authentic Mexican cuisine

The event will begin at the Church grounds 201 w. miller rd. Lansing

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Mental Health Walk event held at Charlotte High School

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/charlotte-eaton-rapids/mental-health-walk-event-held-at-charlotte-high-school

