Happening Today - Pool closing and Cristo Rey Fiesta

top local stories
East Lansing
The East Lansing Hannah Community Center will close its pool for an important maintenance project beginning today.
The pool will close at 1:30 p.m. and is expected to reopen in late July
Lansing
Cristo Rey Fiesta will begin today and go throughout the memorial day weekend.
The fiesta will feature authentic Mexican cuisine
The event will begin at the Church grounds 201 w. miller rd. Lansing
A look back at yesterday's top local story
Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/charlotte-eaton-rapids/mental-health-walk-event-held-at-charlotte-high-school
