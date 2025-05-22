CHARLOTTE, Mich — Mental Health Walk inside the Charlotte basketball gym allowed students to connect with local organizations on the importance of taking care of their mental health.



Mental Health Walk event held at Charlotte High School.

Students from 6th through 12th grades were provided resources for help.

Watch the video below to learn about Mental health awareness.

Mental Health Walk event held at Charlotte High School

May is Mental Awareness Month. And I'm here outside of Charlotte High School, where they held a Mental Health Walk event for students from 6th through 12th grades to help find resources when they need it.

Everyone's journey through the day can look different.

"It's one thing for us to refer them to services, it's another to bring those services to them," Student Support Specialist Emily Gordon said.

Mental Health Walk inside the Charlotte basketball gym allowed students to connect with local organizations on the importance of taking care of their mental health. Student support specialist Emily Gordon tells me it starts with building a bond with students.

"Also, having that relationship base is so important; they have a better relationship with you, it's a lot easier for them to come and talk to you when they are struggling," Student Support Specialist Emily Gordon said.

Other local vendors like Eaton County substance and awareness advisory coordinator Andrea Ryan tells me that sharing your own experience can make it easier for a student to open up.

"Kids can connect to stories, and if we can share some of our own stories and the hurdles we have gone through, that can inspire them to," Eaton County Substance Awareness Advisory Coordinator Andrea Ryan said.

Other vendors echoed a similar message.

"It's critical, this is the future of our community of Michigan and helping them understand the importance of starting out on a good foot," Eaton Community Bank Representative Garrett Bensinger said.

Gordon says it's important to get in front of the issue at times like these and help anyone who needs it.

"I think an event like this can really help reduce stigma, and letting them know it's ok to ask for help," Student Support Specialist Emily Gordon said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook