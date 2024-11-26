Happening Today - Police press conference, new candidates for Township manager, a community Thanksgiving meal

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Cooler Weather on the Way with Breezy Conditions Today

Yesterday we saw some of our neighborhoods exceed 50 degrees for daytime highs.

This will be changing today as northwesterly winds will advect in some cooler air into our neighborhoods.

High temperatures should range in the mid to upper 30's. This is below average for this time of year. This trend will continue throughout the holiday week.

We are tracking lower 40's for a high tomorrow and high temperatures to remain in the 30s for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows are expected to cool into the mid 20's by the back half of the week as well.

We aren't tracking any large uniform system of precipitation, however, we could see some flakes in our most southern counties including Hillsdale Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning. We will continue to track this very closely.

Three top local stories

Jackson

In Jackson we’ve been learning more about a police chase and shooting that ended with the suspect's death.

Jackson Police released this video yesterday showing dash cam footage taken from a police cruiser during the deadly incident on November 6th.

Jackson Police will be holding a press conference this morning and your neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys will have that story later tonight.

Meridian Township

The Meridian Township Board will name finalists for the Township Manager position.

This comes after we told you that the previous manager, Frank Walsh, resigned in April.

The meeting will take place at 6pm and is part of a closed session.

Lansing

In Lansing today, The Salvation Army is hosting an indoor sit-down community Thanksgiving meal.

They are inviting friends and neighbors, those in need and those who are lonely to come together to break bread, eat turkey, and give thanks.

The meal will be from 12 pm – 1 pm at 525 North Pennsylvania Avenue.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Lansing neighbors kick off holiday shopping season with local events

Lansing neighbors flocked to Art Unlimited’s Holiday Market and Cowboy Christmas for unique holiday gifts.

Holiday spending is expected to hit $980 billion nationwide with an average budget of $1,168 In Lansing according to WalletHub.

FOX 47'S Will Lemmink finds out how neighbors are kicking off their holiday shopping.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/news/local-news/lansing-neighbors-kick-off-holiday-shopping-season-with-local-events

