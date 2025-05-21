HAPPENING TODAY: open house, Social Security rally, wreath laying ceremony

(WSYM) - Hello, Mid-Michigan! If you didn't already know, May is Stroke Awareness Month. I sat down with Ron and Nancy Dunfield, who shared with me their story about how their amazing response time saved Ron's life, when he had a stroke on Thanksgiving day, last year. I also sat down with Ron's doctor, Dr. Artz about how strokes can be prevented, and how to spot a stroke. You can find it all, along with Ron's story, on our website!

WATCH WHAT IS HAPPENING

TODAY IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:

hpt 0521

Today's Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast 0521

Spotty showers this morning develop into steadier rain this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably chilly in the low 50s.

Average high is 71 degrees.

Top local stories

East Lansing plan open house

Neighbors will have the opportunity to learn about various plans underway in the City of East Lansing at the “One Plan, Two Plan, Red Plan, Blue Plan” open house.

It will allow neighbors to voice their concerns about the plans to city officials.

The open house event takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Banquet Hall of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

Social Security Rally

In Lansing, the organizations Michigan Families for Fair Care and Bee Accepting will hold a rally to protect Social Security.

The rally will address Congressman Tom Barrett and express how DOGE cuts to the Social Security Administration could impact the lives of Michiganders and their families.

The rally will happen at 3:00 p.m. at the Social Security Administration Building, 5210 Perry Robinson Circle, Lansing.

Wreath Laying ceremony

Memorial Day is less than a week away, and neighbors in East Lansing are honoring men and women who have served our country. Members of the 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, Charlie Company will be laying wreaths to honor them.

It takes place today at 11 a.m. at the Medal of Honor Memorial and Veterans Monument at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan's $9 million government financial transparency website not working as state finds solutions

Department of State representatives promise to fix the $9 million MiTN system that's meant to improve government transparency but is currently plagued with technical problems.

Read the full article: Michigan's $9 million government financial transparency website not working as state finds solutions

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

