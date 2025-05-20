LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's government transparency continues to be a significant issue, according to Michigan Campaign Finance Network executive director Neil Thanedar.



Michigan ranks 48th in ethics and transparency laws for state government, according to the Center for Integrity.

The $9 million website for public campaign and financial data is facing technical issues, making it harder to improve transparency.

Michigan lawmakers are working on fixing the website, but it could take weeks or months, with responsibility being debated between the Secretary of State and the vendor.

WATCH WHAT WE FOUND OUT BACK THE WEBSITE AND WHEN IT COULD BE FIXED

Michigan's $9 million government financial transparency website not working as state finds solutions

"We're still lagging way behind," Thanedar said.

According to the Center for Integrity, Michigan ranks 48th among states with ethics and transparency laws for state government.

The Department of State's $9 million website, designed to make campaign and state officials' personal finances public, is experiencing technical issues that make improving this ranking more difficult.

"You can't download any of that data now, and so we just don't have any of those tools," Thanedar said.

Representatives from the Department of State testified before lawmakers on Tuesday about potential solutions.

"The current performance and usability of all functions of the MiTN system is below the Secretary's standard of excellence, and we will be working nights and weekends until it is fixed," a Secretary of State representative said.

The office stated they will not spend another tax dollar on the system until it is fixed, a process that could take weeks or months.

When asked who should be held accountable for the website issues, a Republican lawmaker responded: "The secretary of state. It's her shop, it's her contract, she oversees this, it's on her."

Meanwhile, Thanedar believes responsibility also lies with the vendor.

"The system is costing taxpayers, and so there should be some response there from the company," Thanedar said.

Lawmakers have extended their deadline to report finances until June 13.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook