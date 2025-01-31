HAPPENING TODAY: one-millionth COVID test, buildings 'Go Red', donut fundraiser

Alonna Johnson

(WSYM) - Good Morning Mid-Michigan and happy Friday! I have previously covered Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to reach 100% neutrality by 2050 and that goal isn’t achievable with some help. I talked with Charlotte Nana Mayworm, who is a part of the MI Healthy Climate Corp, about her mission for healthy neighborhoods.

UM Health-Sparrow COVID-19 Milestone

UM Health-Sparrow is celebrating a milestone today in the fight against COVID-19.

According to officials, the hospital conducted its one-millionth COVID-19 test.

UM Health-Sparrow was one of the first health systems in Michigan to offer in-house COVID-19 testing to patients and transformed the Sears Automotive Center in Frandor into an innovative drive-thru lab services site.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of MI Buildings 'Go Red'

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan buildings across the state will "Go Red" today in observance of American Heart Month and the American Heart Association’s "Go Red for Women" Campaign. The buildings will stay red throughout February. Right here in our neighborhoods, you can see the AF group headquarters in Lansing "Go Red" tonight at dusk around 6 p.m.

Special Olympics Tim Hortons Donut

You can support Michigan Special Olympics Athletes and get a sweet treat at the same time.

Tim Hortons is donating 100% of the profits of every special Olympic donut sold at participating Michigan restaurants.

The donations will help support year-round sports training and athletic competitions in Olympic-type sports.

A Look Back at Yesterday's Top Local Story

MSU figure skater remembers two coaches, two skaters killed in crash

A figure skater at Michigan State University says she knew two victims of Wednesday's deadly collision between a commercial airline and helicopter in Washington D.C. that left no survivors.

Read the full article: MSU figure skater remembers two coaches, two skaters killed in crash

