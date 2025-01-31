MSU figure skater remembers two coaches, two skaters killed in crash

A collision between a commercial airline and military helicopter in Washington D.C. left no survivors according to officials

Investigators say none of 67 people on both air crafts survived

Video shows a MSU student sharing her connection to two of the victims from the crash

Jordan Talty woke up to texts from her mom and figure skating coach Thursday morning about the collision between a commercial airline and Black Hawk helicopter in Washington D.C. from the night before.

In one text, her mom shared a news article about the collision. Another text came from Talty's coach.



"My coach just said these are the people that we know are safe. These are the ones that we know are not," Talty said.

Talty knew two of the victims on the plane: a world champion figure skating and coaching couple named Vadim Naumov and Evegenia Shishkova.

WATCH: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE VICTIMS OF WEDNESDAY'S JET LINER CRASH

What we know about the victims of Wednesday's jet liner crash

"I feel like I've kept them in my head all day," Talty said. "I haven't been able to get them out."

Investigators are still piecing together exactly how a military helicopter flew into the path of an oncoming airplane that was about to land at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C.

The collision sent both aircraft plummeting into the Potomac River. Officials believe the 67 people on board both aircraft didn't survive.

Two other victims include skaters Spencer Lane, 16, and Jinna Han, 13.

"Both of them I watched and they're amazing. They had so much potential and they were going to go far," Talty said.



The Skating Club of Boston confirmed the names of the victims on Thursday. Talty, a Boston native, skated there when she was in high school.

"It was good to be in a more competitive environment, training with some of those elite skaters," Talty said.

WATCH: TRUMP SUGGESTS DEI MAY BE TO BLAME FOR FATAL MID-AIR COLLISION AMID ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Trump suggests DEI may be to blame for fatal mid-air collision amid ongoing investigation

The collision killed 14 figure skaters according to investigators. Talty says the event is a big blow to the small but tight-knit community of figure skaters.

"It's just sad. These kids were coming back from national development camp. That's like our next generation of skaters," Talty said. "The skating world, I feel, has gotten a lot smaller.

The collision brought back eerie memories of a crash that happened more than 60 years ago which also involved figure skaters.

In 1961, a plane carrying the entire U.S. National Figure Skating Team crashed in Belgium on its way to the World Figure Skating Championships in Czechoslovakia.

The crash killed all 72 people on board and one person on the ground.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook