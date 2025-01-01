HAPPENING TODAY: new laws and new babies

Colin Jankowski

(WSYM) - Happy New Year Mid-Michigan! It's your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. I was curious what some of our neighbors in East Lansing set as their New Year's resolutions. Jasmine and Jade Dettloff said they hope to travel more and spend more time with friends in the new year. What are your goals for 2025?

Today's Weather Forecast

New Year's Day begins with a few leftover snow showers, mostly this morning.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon as snow showers taper off.

Breezy with highs in the low 30s, feeling more like the 20s and teens.

Two top local stories

New laws beginning in 2025

A new year brings new laws.

State Capitol neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson is breaking down some of Michigan's new laws going into effect today.

New Year's Baby

UM Health-Sparrow is continuing its New Year's baby tradition in 2025.

The hospital will be donating an infant car seat and other thoughtful gifts to the family of the first baby born at UM Health-Sparrow in 2025.

UM Health-Sparrow says they deliver more than 3,500 babies a year and are home to the region's only neonatal intensive care unit.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Leadership in both parties discuss priorities heading into the new year

As the 2024 lawmaking session ended officially on December 31st, Democratic and Republican leadership discussed their legislative priorities ahead of the new year.

Read the full article: Leadership in both parties discuss priorities heading into the new year

