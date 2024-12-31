Leadership in both parties discuss priorities heading into the new year

As the 2024 lawmaking session ended officially December 31st, Democratic and Republican leadership discuss their legislative priorities ahead of the new year.

Incoming Majority floor leader Bryan Posthumus said some of the priorities the GOP wants to achieve for neighbors are cutting costs, creating safer communities, and helping tipped workers.

Incoming Minority floor leader John Fitzgerald said the Democratic caucus wants to focus on helping neighbors with legislation on bettering guardianship, increasing education or continuing to work on lower costs for working families in Michigan.

The 102nd Michigan Legislature is now adjourned.

As the gavel slammed in the Senate chamber Monday and the House chamber a day later, the Democratic trifecta came to an end and ushered in a new House majority.

The GOP house walked out of House session on December 13 due to bills surrounding tipped wages and earned sick time not being brought up to vote and it is one of the first things the party plans to bring up. they did not return to the floor in 2024.

"We want to go after and address the tipped wage issue and the earned sick time issues that is going to be plaguing our state," Posthumus said.

Democratic minority floor leader-elect John Fitzgerald said that his caucus is going to be focused on helping neighbors with old and new legislation.

"I think we still have bills that people want to see come to fruition and we are going to work on those in the 103rd legislature whether that be guardianship or continuing to work on education or continuing to work on lower costs for working families in Michigan," Fitzgerald said.

And while the GOP will have a 6-seat majority, Posthumus said he wants to continue working together for our neighbors around the state.

"Part of that is the ability to reach across the aisle, have conversations with the opposite party, and work in a bipartisan manner," Posthumus said.

"We're going to have to work with our senate counterparts and work across the aisle because in a divided government, if you're not willing to work across the aisle, negotiate in good faith, you're going to come up with something else and that's gridlock," Fitzgerald said.

As the 103rd state legislature is expected to take office January 1 and ceremonially sworn in January 8, the house chamber will be kicking off the lawmaking soon.

