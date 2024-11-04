HAPPENING TODAY: new Lansing vehicles, west side hydrant flushing, pre-election place of quiet

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Tracking a Wet Start to the Week

We are tracking much-needed showers to start the week as strong southwesterly flow brings moisture to our neighborhoods. These showers will become more scattered as we head into the evening. We are tracking more rain as we head into election day tomorrow. Showers and storms are expected to move through the state in the early morning hours with the heaviest expecting to track more northwest of our neighborhoods. We will be watching very closely but neighborhoods more northwest are expected to exceed an inch of rain by Tuesday evening like Ionia. Neighborhoods such as Mason, Lansing, and Eaton Rapids could see half an inch. Our more southern neighborhoods could see about 3 tenths of an inch. Temperatures today look to track above average in the mid 60's with breezy conditions through the daytime hours.

Three top local stories

New snow plows and fire trucks in Lansing

The city of Lansing is unveiling its new vehicles in the city fleet today at 12:30 pm.

The new vehicles include:



A new fire engine

A new ladder truck

Two new snow plows/salt trucks

Two new electric vans for public service

All the vehicles except the vans were paid for using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.



West Side hydrant flushing

Lansing Township residents we have an advisory for you. Township officials say they will be flushing fire hydrants in your neighborhood to clean the inside of the water mains. The project begins tonight from 8 pm to 5 am until Thursday from 8 pm to 5 am.

During the flushing, you may notice discolored water, fluctuations in pressure, and flooded roads.

All side effects are temporary and the water is safe to use.

Pre-election place of quiet

Are you tired of being inundated with political ads or texts and experiencing election fatigue? If so, you might want to head to St. Johns today. The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan is looking to help neighbors find respite with a pre-election day place of quiet today from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors can enjoy a day of quiet, meditation, contemplation, and prayer at the Episcopal Diocese in St. Johns.

All neighbors are welcome regardless of political opinions or religious beliefs.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

VP Harris speaks to energetic crowd at MSU as Election Day closes in

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris made another stop in our neighborhood. VP Harris spoke to a large, energetic crowd at Michigan State University and touched on topics like Gaza and reproductive rights. VP Harris connected with the younger generation and asked MSU students to get the vote out on Tuesday.

Click here to read the full article.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

