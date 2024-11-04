VP Harris speaks to energetic MSU crowd with Election Day nearing

Vice President Kamala Harris made another stop in our neighborhood as Election Day gets closer

VP Harris spoke to a large, energetic crowd at Michigan State University and touched on topics like Gaza and reproductive rights

Video shows Harris making her promises and pitches to the crowd at MSU

Cheers for Earvin 'Magic' Johnson once roamed through Jenison Fieldhouse when Michigan State University won the men's college basketball national championship in 1979.

It's home to 'The Game of Change', where an all-white basketball team played against an integrated team during the 1963 NCAA Tournament, sparking conversations of desegregating college basketball

The building is in the middle of more history as an energetic crowd welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris to campus Sunday night in one of her final campaign stops in Michigan.

"It's time for a new generation of leadership in America," Harris said.

PHOTO: A SECTION OF THE AUDIENCE PARTICIPATES IN A CROWD WAVE PRIOR TO VP HARRIS' ARRIVAL

Daniel Valle

Harris' visit to East Lansing came just two days before Tuesday's general election and could give her a critical push at the polls in Michigan.

Harris has a three-point edge over former president Donald Trump in Michigan, according to the latest swing-state poll from Quinnipiac University.

"We have an opportunity in this election to finally turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division," Harris said.

The vice president promised an era of bipartisanship as a bookend to what she says are divisive politics.

"I'm not looking to score political points. I'm looking for progress," Harris said. "I've pledged to seek common ground and common sense solutions to the problems you face."

Harris received the loudest reactions when she vowed to end the war in Gaza and sign legislation to restore reproductive rights for all.

PHOTO: YOUNG GIRL AT MSU HARRIS RALLY WEARS SHIRT THAT SAYS 'VOTE LIKE MY RIGHTS DEPEND ON IT'

Daniel Valle

Harris spoke for about 20 minutes and ended with a plea to East Lansing neighbors: voice their vote.

"Are we ready to fight for it? When we fight, we win," Harris exclaimed.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

